USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea

241214-N-GC571-2490 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 14, 2024) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Nathaniel Kollie, of Minneapolis, helps transfer food from the hangar bay to the storage room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), Dec. 14, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)