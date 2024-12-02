Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87: Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, the 1st Australian Division commanding general, gives remarks during the closing ceremony of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. This marks the second year the Australian Army’s 1st Division is participating in Yama Sakura, bringing their experience from last year’s exercise to enhance their readiness for lasting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 04:45
    Photo ID: 8800460
    VIRIN: 241214-A-JU985-1117
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.95 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    This work, Yama Sakura 87: Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura
    Commonwealth of Australia (Australia)
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)

