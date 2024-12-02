Yama Sakura 87: Closing Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, the 1st Australian Division commanding general, gives remarks during the closing ceremony of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. This marks the second year the Australian Army’s 1st Division is participating in Yama Sakura, bringing their experience from last year’s exercise to enhance their readiness for lasting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 04:45
|Photo ID:
|8800460
|VIRIN:
|241214-A-JU985-1117
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.95 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
