Evening Colors aboard the USS Cole

241211-N-AY869-1108 ROTA, Spain (Dec. 11, 2024) Sailors fold the national ensign following evening colors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Dec. 11. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)
