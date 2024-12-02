Evening Colors aboard the USS Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241211-N-AY869-1105 ROTA, Spain (Dec. 11, 2024) Sailors fold the national ensign following evening colors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Dec. 11. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)