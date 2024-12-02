Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evening Colors aboard the USS Cole [Image 16 of 17]

    Evening Colors aboard the USS Cole

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mark Pena 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    241211-N-AY869-1105 ROTA, Spain (Dec. 11, 2024) Sailors fold the national ensign following evening colors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Dec. 11. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 02:04
    Photo ID: 8800327
    VIRIN: 241211-N-AY869-1105
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.16 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    C6F
    USS Cole
    DDG 67

