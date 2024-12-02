USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Reactor award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Command Master Chief Tychicious Turner, command master chief of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Capt. Harry Evans, executive officer, and Capt. Dale Gregory, commanding officer, have ice water poured onto them in the hangar bay by Sailors from reactor department following the conclusion of an award ceremony highlighting top performers within the department while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 12, 2024. Reactor department recognized top performers after exceeding expectations regarding departmental goals during Ronald Reagan’s most recent underway. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Brown)