Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Burnell, from Hondo, Texas, uses an adelaide to scan the sea from vulture’s row onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), before the ship arrives at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 13, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 23:31
|Photo ID:
|8800254
|VIRIN:
|241213-N-FA374-1034
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) navigate for arrival to Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Benjamin Hurner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.