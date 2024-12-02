101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Battlefield Tour During the 80th Anniversary of Bastogne

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault0 receive a battlefield tour of key areas in and near Bastogne, Belgium from Cpt. Matthew Doyle, Judge Advocate General, 101st Airborne Division Artillery Brigade, and local World War II historians on December 11, 2024. The 80th anniversary of Bastogne and the Battle of the Bulge commemorates the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) as they defended the city and region from the German offensive during World War II.