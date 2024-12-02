Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Battlefield Tour During the 80th Anniversary of Bastogne [Image 5 of 5]

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Battlefield Tour During the 80th Anniversary of Bastogne

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.12.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault0 receive a battlefield tour of key areas in and near Bastogne, Belgium from Cpt. Matthew Doyle, Judge Advocate General, 101st Airborne Division Artillery Brigade, and local World War II historians on December 11, 2024. The 80th anniversary of Bastogne and the Battle of the Bulge commemorates the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) as they defended the city and region from the German offensive during World War II.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 17:21
    Photo ID: 8799901
    VIRIN: 241211-A-GF305-9574
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: BASTOGNE, BE
