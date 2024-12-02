Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks observes at the GO ARMY/Beat Navy Spirit Rally passes through the secretary's corridor at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 13, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 14:53
|Photo ID:
|8799472
|VIRIN:
|241213-D-XI929-1003
|Resolution:
|2738x1825
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary Hicks observes go Army beat Navy spirit rally [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.