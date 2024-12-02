Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary Hicks observes go Army beat Navy spirit rally [Image 4 of 11]

    Deputy Secretary Hicks observes go Army beat Navy spirit rally

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks observes at the GO ARMY/Beat Navy Spirit Rally passes through the secretary's corridor at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 13, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:53
    Photo ID: 8799474
    VIRIN: 241213-D-XI929-1004
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Secretary Hicks observes go Army beat Navy spirit rally [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Pentagon
    DepSecDef
    Kathleen H. Hicks

