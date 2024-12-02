Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA and 7th Infantry Division Honor Fallen Korean War Soldiers [Image 1 of 4]

    DPAA and 7th Infantry Division Honor Fallen Korean War Soldiers

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson 

    7th Infantry Division

    The 7th Infantry Division Chaplain Lt. Col. Matthew Madison presents the Order of the Bayonet award to the niece of Cpl. William Colby, a 7th Infantry Division Soldier killed in combat in the Korean War, during a repatriation ceremony held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on December 3rd, 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:50
    Photo ID: 8799453
    VIRIN: 241203-A-DJ416-3158
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 176.13 KB
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US
    This work, DPAA and 7th Infantry Division Honor Fallen Korean War Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DPAA and 7th Infantry Division Honor Fallen Korean War Soldiers

