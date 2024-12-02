The 7th Infantry Division Chaplain Lt. Col. Matthew Madison presents the Order of the Bayonet award to the niece of Cpl. William Colby, a 7th Infantry Division Soldier killed in combat in the Korean War, during a repatriation ceremony held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on December 3rd, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8799453
|VIRIN:
|241203-A-DJ416-3158
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|176.13 KB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA and 7th Infantry Division Honor Fallen Korean War Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DPAA and 7th Infantry Division Honor Fallen Korean War Soldiers
No keywords found.