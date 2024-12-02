DPAA and 7th Infantry Division Honor Fallen Korean War Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 7th Infantry Division Chaplain Lt. Col. Matthew Madison presents the Order of the Bayonet award to the niece of Cpl. William Colby, a 7th Infantry Division Soldier killed in combat in the Korean War, during a repatriation ceremony held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on December 3rd, 2024.