Sister and Nephew of Cpl. Frederic Higgins, Sandy and Tim Naquin, receives a folded American flag from the 7th Infantry Division Honor Guard on Sept. 20. 2024.
09.20.2024
12.13.2024
|8799455
|240920-A-NJ428-4515
|2048x1365
|366.1 KB
|KENT, WASHINGTON, US
|0
|0
DPAA and 7th Infantry Division Honor Fallen Korean War Soldiers
