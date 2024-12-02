Date Taken: 09.20.2024 Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:50 Photo ID: 8799455 VIRIN: 240920-A-NJ428-4515 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 366.1 KB Location: KENT, WASHINGTON, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DPAA and 7th Infantry Division Honor Fallen Korean War Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Michael Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.