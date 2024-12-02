Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, speaks to an audience during the town hall and information forum held at the Rheinlander Community Center on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, Dec. 10.
|12.10.2024
|12.13.2024 03:35
|8798144
|241210-A-JM046-5808
|3787x3030
|2.11 MB
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|1
|0
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Baumholder community town hall boosts transparency
