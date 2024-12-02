Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Baumholder Community town hall boosts transparency [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Baumholder Community town hall boosts transparency

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, speaks to an audience during the town hall and information forum held at the Rheinlander Community Center on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, Dec. 10.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 03:35
    Photo ID: 8798144
    VIRIN: 241210-A-JM046-5808
    Resolution: 3787x3030
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Baumholder Community town hall boosts transparency [Image 3 of 3], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Baumholder Community town hall boosts transparency
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Baumholder Community town hall boosts transparency
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Baumholder Community town hall boosts transparency

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz&rsquo;s Baumholder community town hall boosts transparency

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TownHall
    Baumholder
    BMC
    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download