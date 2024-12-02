USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Baumholder community town hall boosts transparency

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz held a town hall and information forum at the Rheinlander Community Center on Smith Barracks, Dec. 10.



The quarterly town hall provides a platform for the Baumholder military community to pose their questions and concerns to garrison leadership, to receive updates on ongoing projects and activities, and to learn about new programs and initiatives scheduled to be implemented in the upcoming months.



During the town hall, Mark Colbrook, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz deputy garrison manager, who oversees daily operations in Baumholder, emphasized the importance of community feedback.



"Today, we are providing updates on the issues that were brought to our attention during the last town hall," he said. "We value all the feedback our community members share with us, and we are here today to update you on the progress we've made on the things you care about. The health, welfare, safety and security of this community is my number one priority.”



He said that garrison leadership is committed to listening to the community – which includes Soldiers, families, Civilians and the local national workforce – while working to improve quality of life for those stationed in Baumholder.



Of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s 28 geographically separated sites throughout Germany, Baumholder is the only location that offers the entire package of garrison services, including an Army Air Force Exchange Service store, a commissary, an indoor swimming pool, a United Services Organization center, two dining facilities, on-post housing and barracks, medical and dental facilities, a gas station, a thrift store, child care facilities and Department of Defense Education Activity schools. The U.S. Army has made a $1 Billion investment in construction projects and quality of life improvements in Baumholder, including upgraded and new family housing, schools and a visitors’ lodge.



Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, stressed the critical role that in-person town hall meetings have in promoting open dialogue between community members and garrison leaders.



“The town hall is a way for the community to share concerns and ideas directly with garrison leadership,” he said. “By participating, you bring forth ideas and issues that we might not be aware of, allowing us to take a closer look and explore solutions.”



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

