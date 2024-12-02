Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Raid Force conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise [Image 10 of 11]

    Maritime Raid Force conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe reinforcements during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul SotoVilla)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 23:14
    Photo ID: 8797833
    VIRIN: 241212-M-EC903-1686
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Okinawa
    VBSS
    Vessel
    Maritime Raid Force
    White Beach Naval Facility
    INDOPACOM

