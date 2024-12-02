Maritime Raid Force conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, sets security during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul SotoVilla)