    SASC Staff Delegation Visit U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay [Image 2 of 3]

    SASC Staff Delegation Visit U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay

    CUBA

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    A staff delegation from the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) visited Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to receive command briefs and discuss the needs of the base, Dec. 12, 2024. Their visit included a stop at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay where the delegation received updates about the proposed healthcare facility and discussed quality of life issues to help the committee understand the challenges of supporting a thriving community in a remote location. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Guantanamo Bay
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay
    Senate Armed Service Committee Staff Delegation

