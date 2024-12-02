SASC Staff Delegation Visit U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A staff delegation from the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) visited Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to receive command briefs and discuss the needs of the base, Dec. 12, 2024. Their visit included a stop at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay where the delegation received updates about the proposed healthcare facility and discussed quality of life issues to help the committee understand the challenges of supporting a thriving community in a remote location. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)