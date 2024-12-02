A staff delegation from the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) visited Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to receive command briefs and discuss the needs of the base, Dec. 12, 2024. Their visit included a stop at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay where the delegation received updates about the proposed healthcare facility and discussed quality of life issues to help the committee understand the challenges of supporting a thriving community in a remote location. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 21:12
|Photo ID:
|8797772
|VIRIN:
|241212-N-LY941-1013
|Resolution:
|2856x2142
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SASC Staff Delegation Visit U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay [Image 3 of 3], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.