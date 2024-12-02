Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A spectator takes a photo of U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton commanding general, during the Monarch Butterfly Conservation Partnership celebration at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024. Senior leaders from the U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of Defense, hosted a celebration of a collaborative conservation strategy benefitting the monarch butterfly on military lands. Through the collaboration, MCB Camp Pendleton has continued to proactively preserve and protect over 125,000 acres of land, six major stream drainages, and 17 miles of undeveloped beaches as habitats for over 19 federally listed threatened and endangered species, ultimately resulting in a hopeful projection to remove the monarch butterfly from the endangered species list. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 20:25
    Photo ID: 8797708
    VIRIN: 241212-M-RY841-1050
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 16.09 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monarch Butterfly Conservation Partnership Celebration [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jeslianne Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

