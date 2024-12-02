Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

James Uwins, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Environmental Security, Environment Conservation division head, escorts the Monarch Butterfly Conservation Partnership celebration at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024. Senior leaders from the U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of Defense, hosted a celebration of a collaborative conservation strategy benefitting the monarch butterfly on military lands. Through the collaboration, MCB Camp Pendleton has continued to proactively preserve and protect over 125,000 acres of land, six major stream drainages, and 17 miles of undeveloped beaches as habitats for over 19 federally listed threatened and endangered species, ultimately resulting in a hopeful projection to remove the monarch butterfly from the endangered species list. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)