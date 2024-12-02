Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    176th Wing Chief Master Sergeant Shawn Arnzen Retires [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    176th Wing Chief Master Sergeant Shawn Arnzen Retires

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett 

    176th Wing

    U.S. Air Force CMSgt Shawn Arnzen, 176th Wing Maintenance Group Senior Enlisted Leader stands with current 176th Wing Maintenance Group leaders December 7, 2024, Joint Base Elemendorf Richardson, Alaska with a shadow box made commemorating Arnzen’s career . Arnzen joined the AKANG in 1989 and began his career in the 616th Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 19:34
    Photo ID: 8797675
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-SV928-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 176th Wing Chief Master Sergeant Shawn Arnzen Retires [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kelly Willett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Legion of Merit Awarded at Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Shawn Arnzen Retires Surrounded By Friends
    176th Wing Chief Master Sergeant Shawn Arnzen Retires
    Chief Shawn Arnzen Retires Surrounded By Friends

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Chief
    USAF
    Retirement
    Alaska National Guard
    176th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download