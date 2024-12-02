Chief Shawn Arnzen Retires Surrounded By Friends

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The base Honor Guard stands awaiting the signal to enter and honor U.S. Air Force CMSgt Shawn Arnzen, 176th Wing Maintenance Group Senior Enlisted Leader at his retirement December 7, 2024, Joint Base Elemendorf Richardson, Alaska. Arnzen joined the AKANG in 1989 and began his career in the 616th Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett)