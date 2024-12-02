Michael Murphy pulls into Pearl Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241212-N-PV534-1001 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 12, 2024) Sailors man the rails aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Michael Murphy, assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, was underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Paula Hackbart)