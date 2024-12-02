Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. pulls into Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 8]

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. pulls into Pearl Harbor

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    241212-N-PV534-1013 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 12, 2024) Sailors handle line on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group as integrated air and missile defense warfare commander, was underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

