    Adm. Holsey visits Trinidad and Tobago [Image 6 of 6]

    Adm. Holsey visits Trinidad and Tobago

    PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    U.S. Southern Command

    241211-N-CD453-1191 PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Dec. 11, 2024) The Chief of Staff of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, Air Vice Marshall Darryl Daniel, speaks during the opening ceremony of the Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC) 2024 in in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Dec. 11, 2024. CANSEC brought together defense and security leaders from 16 nations for discussions on cooperation to counter threats in the Caribbean and strengthen regional disaster response. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 18:28
    VIRIN: 241211-N-CD453-1192
    Location: PORT OF SPAIN, TT
    Caribbean
    SOUTHCOM
    Trinidad and Tobago
    CANSEC
    Alvin Holsey
    Darryl Daniel

