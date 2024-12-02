Adm. Holsey visits Trinidad and Tobago

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241211-N-CD453-1016 PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Dec. 11, 2024) Marine Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Southern Command, talks with Army Lt. Col. Luis Preciado, from the Security Cooperation Office at the U.S. Embassy Jamaica, prior to the opening ceremony of the Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC) 2024 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Dec. 11, 2024. CANSEC brought together defense and security leaders from 16 nations for discussions on cooperation to counter threats in the Caribbean and strengthen regional disaster response. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)