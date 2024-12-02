Cleveland West Breakwater Construction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is working on the Cleveland West Breakwater in efforts to repair the east extension of the breakwater from damage caused by age and storms on Lake Erie in Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 2024. The breakwaters ensure safe navigation for commercial and recreational vessels travelling on the Great Lakes and the Cuyahoga River. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)