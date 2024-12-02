Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cleveland West Breakwater Construction [Image 3 of 4]

    Cleveland West Breakwater Construction

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is working on the Cleveland West Breakwater in efforts to repair the east extension of the breakwater from damage caused by age and storms on Lake Erie in Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 2024. The breakwaters ensure safe navigation for commercial and recreational vessels travelling on the Great Lakes and the Cuyahoga River. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 16:43
    Photo ID: 8797399
    VIRIN: 241210-A-A5040-1001
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 211.76 KB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cleveland West Breakwater Construction [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Cleveland
    Corps of Engineers
    Ohio
    Buffalo District
    Breakwater

