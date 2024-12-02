Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Recruiters Prepare for Super Bowl and Mardi Gras in New Orleans [Image 3 of 5]

    Navy Recruiters Prepare for Super Bowl and Mardi Gras in New Orleans

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Gasdia 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans

    U.S. Navy recruiters prepare for the upcoming Super Bowl, Mardi Gras, and holiday festivities in New Orleans, Dec. 11, 2024. NTAG New Orleans' role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy's Active and Reserve components. NTAG New Orleans' area of responsibility includes more than 24 Navy Recruiting and Navy Officer Recruiting stations, encompassing 91,940 square miles withing Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Spaecialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8797368
    VIRIN: 241211-N-OQ442-1040
    Resolution: 3938x3150
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Recruiters Prepare for Super Bowl and Mardi Gras in New Orleans [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NOLA
    Holiday
    Mardi Gras
    Super Bowl LIX

