Navy Recruiters Prepare for Super Bowl and Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Chief Fire Controlman Bryson Murray, left, Chief Aviation Boatswains Mate (Fuel) Justin Yingling, middle right, and Chief Quartermaster Shaun Carlton, right, all assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans, and Chief Navy Counselor Wesley Lewison IX, middle left, assigned to Navy Recruiting Command Region East, discuss how to prepare for the upcoming Super Bowl, Mardi Gras, and holiday festivities in New Orleans, Dec. 11, 2024. NTAG New Orleans' role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy's Active and Reserve components. NTAG New Orleans' area of responsibility includes more than 24 Navy Recruiting and Navy Officer Recruiting stations, encompassing 91,940 square miles withing Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Spaecialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)