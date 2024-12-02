Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACMC Visit to MCLB Barstow [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ACMC Visit to MCLB Barstow

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Colonel Russell Savatt, base commanding officer, Colonel Kirk Spangenberg, commanding officer of Marine Depot Maintenance Command, and Sergeant Major Miller Daceus, base sergeant major, welcomed General Christopher Mahoney, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, for a tour of MDMC Production Plant Barstow at Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, December 9. During the visit, Gen. Mahoney had the opportunity to assess the effects of production, evaluate product readiness, and observe the assembly of all variants essential to the operations of MDMC. Furthermore, he engaged in discussions regarding rail operations and met with the Marines and horses of the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 12:38
    Photo ID: 8796788
    VIRIN: 241209-M-XD809-2668
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 16.01 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACMC Visit to MCLB Barstow [Image 9 of 9], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACMC Visit to MCLB Barstow
    ACMC Visit to MCLB Barstow
    ACMC Visit to MCLB Barstow
    ACMC Visit to MCLB Barstow
    ACMC Visit to MCLB Barstow
    ACMC Visit to MCLB Barstow
    ACMC Visit to MCLB Barstow
    ACMC Visit to MCLB Barstow
    ACMC Visit to MCLB Barstow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #usmc #mclbbarstow #marines #mountedcolorguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download