ACMC Visit to MCLB Barstow

Colonel Russell Savatt, base commanding officer, Colonel Kirk Spangenberg, commanding officer of Marine Depot Maintenance Command, and Sergeant Major Miller Daceus, base sergeant major, welcomed General Christopher Mahoney, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, for a tour of MDMC Production Plant Barstow at Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, December 9. During the visit, Gen. Mahoney had the opportunity to assess the effects of production, evaluate product readiness, and observe the assembly of all variants essential to the operations of MDMC. Furthermore, he engaged in discussions regarding rail operations and met with the Marines and horses of the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard.