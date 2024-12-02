Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OC-ALC strategic off-site planning

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Commanders and senior leaders from the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex convened, Dec. 3, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, for a strategic planning off-site to review and discuss the OC-ALC Commander, Brig. Gen. Brian Moore’s lines of effort and key initiatives for 2025. The collaborative effort aims to identify and address potential constraints, ensuring the complex continues to deliver critical warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall)

