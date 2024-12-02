OC-ALC strategic off-site planning

Commanders and senior leaders from the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex convened, Dec. 3, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, for a strategic planning off-site to review and discuss the OC-ALC Commander, Brig. Gen. Brian Moore’s lines of effort and key initiatives for 2025. The collaborative effort aims to identify and address potential constraints, ensuring the complex continues to deliver critical warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall)
