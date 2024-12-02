Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSC Recruiting Team Visits Guam, Holds Job Fair [Image 2 of 3]

    ASAN, GUAM

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    ASAN, Guam (Dec. 10, 2024)— Devin Dydasco, deck engineer machinist, with Military Sealift Command’s dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9), speaks to interested applicants at a job fair in the Top o’ the Mar reception center at the Nimitz Hill Annex, in Asan, Dec. 10. MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)

