MSC Recruiting Team Visits Guam, Holds Job Fair

ASAN, Guam (Dec. 11, 2024)—Michael Mack, field recruiter, Military Sealift Command, speaks to interested applicants at a job fair in the Top o’ the Mar reception center at the Nimitz Hill Annex, in Asan, Dec. 11. MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)