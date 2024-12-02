241206-N-XB359-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 6, 2024) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) conducts routine underway operations in the South China Sea, Dec. 6, 2024. Savannah, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) Second Class John Rabbat)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 01:07
|Photo ID:
|8795634
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-XB359-1003
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|429.88 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HEADLINE: USS SAVANNAH UNDERWAY SOUTH CHINA SEA [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Kathryn Hopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.