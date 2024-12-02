USS SAVANNAH UNDERWAY SOUTH CHINA SEA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241206-N-XB359-1002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 6, 2024) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) conducts routine underway operations in the South China Sea, Dec. 6, 2024. Savannah, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) Second Class John Rabbat)