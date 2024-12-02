Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) hosts Royal Navy United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group for visit [Image 2 of 2]

    Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) hosts Royal Navy United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group for visit

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 25, 2024) Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, left, commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70), speaks to Royal Navy Commodore James Blackmore, center, commander, United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group, and Royal Navy Capt. Colin Williams, United Kingdom defense attaché, in the hangar bay during a visit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 22. CTF 70 has operational control of the George Washington Carrier Strike Group and all independently deployed cruisers and destroyers that deploy or transit through U.S. 7th Fleet’s area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024
    Photo ID: 8795632
    VIRIN: 241125-N-IK052-1022
    Resolution: 4062x2708
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    United Kingdom
    Royal Navy
    partnership
    CTF 70
    COMUKCSG

