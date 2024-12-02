Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) hosts Royal Navy United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group for visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 25, 2024) Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70), greets Royal Navy Commodore James Blackmore, commander, United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group, on the pier beside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a visit while forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 22. CTF 70 has operational control of the George Washington Carrier Strike Group and all independently deployed cruisers and destroyers that deploy or transit through U.S. 7th Fleet’s area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)