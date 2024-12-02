Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Commemoration Ceremony

    83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Commemoration Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Andres Hernandez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Navy Capt. Gary Thornton, chaplain, Navy Region Hawaii, gives the benediction during the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Commemoration Ceremony at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Honolulu, Hawaii Dec. 7, 2024. The ceremony brings together Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and visitors to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who lost their lives in the attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andres Hernandez)

