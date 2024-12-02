Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Ira “Ike” Schab, one of only 16 living survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack and the final survivor from his band , receives assistance to face the USS Arizona Memorial and return the salute to the USS Carl M. Levin and USS Hawaii as they pass during the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Commemoration Ceremony at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Honolulu, Hawaii Dec. 7, 2024. The ceremony brings together Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and visitors to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who lost their lives in the attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andres Hernandez)