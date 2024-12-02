914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Flight Nurse receives Distinguished Flying Cross Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph “20 Grit” Contino, 914th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, presents U.S. Air Force Lt. Joseph Hansen, 914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Flight Nurse, the Distinguished Flying Cross Award at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, Dec. 8, 2024. Hansen was among the first mobilized in response to a mass casualty event at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, during Operation Freedom Sentinel in August 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Reyes)