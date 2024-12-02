914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Flight Nurse receives Distinguished Flying Cross

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph “20 Grit” Contino, 914th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, awards U.S. Air Force Capt. Megan Taggart, 914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Flight Nurse, the Distinguished Flying Cross Award at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York on Dec.8, 2024. Taggert served as a critical lead for her Aeromedical Evacuation Team during Operation FREEDOM SENTINEL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Reyes)