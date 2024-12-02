Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Flight Nurse receives Distinguished Flying Cross

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Reyes 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph “20 Grit” Contino, 914th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, awards U.S. Air Force Capt. Megan Taggart, 914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Flight Nurse, the Distinguished Flying Cross Award at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York on Dec.8, 2024. Taggert served as a critical lead for her Aeromedical Evacuation Team during Operation FREEDOM SENTINEL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Reyes)

    This work, 914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Flight Nurse receives Distinguished Flying Cross [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Anthony Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    914 AES Airmen receive the Distinguished Flying Cross award

