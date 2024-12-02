Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Whiting keynote at Spacepower Conference [Image 4 of 6]

    Gen. Whiting keynote at Spacepower Conference

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command, delivers a keynote address during the Space Force Association’s 2024 Spacepower Conference in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 15:53
    Photo ID: 8794936
    VIRIN: 241211-F-LE393-1094
    Resolution: 5886x3916
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Whiting keynote at Spacepower Conference [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSF
    LE393
    USSPACECOM
    Eric R. Dietrich
    SpaceForceFET
    SpacepowerConference2024

