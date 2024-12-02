Date Taken: 12.11.2024 Date Posted: 12.11.2024 15:53 Photo ID: 8794936 VIRIN: 241211-F-LE393-1094 Resolution: 5886x3916 Size: 4.68 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Gen. Whiting keynote at Spacepower Conference [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.