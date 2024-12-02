Marathon Team takes Army-Navy Game Ball Run mantle, begins journey to D.C. Wednesday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The approximately 300-mile journey of the Army-Navy Ball Run begins Wednesday, Dec. 11, in front of Quarters 100 of U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland’s home. Eighteen members of the Army West Point Marathon Team will step off to cheers from the West Point community and Corps of Cadets to deliver the Army-Navy gameday ball to Northwest Stadium, home of the NFL’s Washington Commanders, in Landover, Md., on Saturday, Dec. 14, for the 125th iteration of the Army-Navy Game. (Photo courtesy of Army West Point Marathon Team)