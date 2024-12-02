Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marathon Team takes Army-Navy Game Ball Run mantle, begins journey to D.C. Wednesday [Image 7 of 9]

    Marathon Team takes Army-Navy Game Ball Run mantle, begins journey to D.C. Wednesday

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The approximately 300-mile journey of the Army-Navy Ball Run begins Wednesday, Dec. 11, in front of Quarters 100 of U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland’s home. Eighteen members of the Army West Point Marathon Team will step off to cheers from the West Point community and Corps of Cadets to deliver the Army-Navy gameday ball to Northwest Stadium, home of the NFL’s Washington Commanders, in Landover, Md., on Saturday, Dec. 14, for the 125th iteration of the Army-Navy Game.
    (Photo courtesy of Army West Point Marathon Team)

    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    United States Military Academy
    Marathon Team Ball Run

