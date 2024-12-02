Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer, Blount Island Command, presents Sgt. Tatiana Corbeil of Sarasota, Florida, with a Navy Achievement Medal during a formation Dec. 11 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Corbeil, who enlisted in 2018, was trained as a mobile field technician and served at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, before reporting to Blount Island in October 2023. In 2024, she led a Marine Corps ball committee that planned and executed a celebration Nov. 8 in Fernandina Beach, marking the Marine Corps' 249th birthday.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 14:52
    VIRIN: 241211-M-BD377-2203
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Marine Earns Award for Leadership, Initiative on Blount Island [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Awards
    NCO
    Marines
    Recognition
    Blount Island Command
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

