U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer, Blount Island Command, presents Sgt. Tatiana Corbeil of Sarasota, Florida, with a Navy Achievement Medal during a formation Dec. 11 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Corbeil, who enlisted in 2018, was trained as a mobile field technician and served at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, before reporting to Blount Island in October 2023. In 2024, she led a Marine Corps ball committee that planned and executed a celebration Nov. 8 in Fernandina Beach, marking the Marine Corps' 249th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 14:52
|Photo ID:
|8794702
|VIRIN:
|241211-M-BD377-2203
|Resolution:
|5494x3663
|Size:
|14.16 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Earns Award for Leadership, Initiative on Blount Island [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
