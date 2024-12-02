Marine Earns Award for Leadership, Initiative on Blount Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer, Blount Island Command, presents Sgt. Tatiana Corbeil of Sarasota, Florida, with a Navy Achievement Medal during a formation Dec. 11 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Corbeil, who enlisted in 2018, was trained as a mobile field technician and served at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, before reporting to Blount Island in October 2023. In 2024, she led a Marine Corps ball committee that planned and executed a celebration Nov. 8 in Fernandina Beach, marking the Marine Corps' 249th birthday.