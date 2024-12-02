Marine Earns Award for Leadership, Initiative on Blount Island

Photo By Dustin Senger | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer, Blount Island Command,...... read more read more Photo By Dustin Senger | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer, Blount Island Command, presents Sgt. Tatiana Corbeil of Sarasota, Florida, with a Navy Achievement Medal during a formation Dec. 11 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Corbeil, who enlisted in 2018, was trained as a mobile field technician and served at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, before reporting to Blount Island in October 2023. In 2024, she led a Marine Corps ball committee that planned and executed a celebration Nov. 8 in Fernandina Beach, marking the Marine Corps' 249th birthday. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer, Blount Island Command, presents Sgt. Tatiana Corbeil of Sarasota, Florida, with a Navy Achievement Medal during a formation Dec. 11 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida.



Corbeil, who enlisted in 2018, was trained as a mobile field technician and served at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, before reporting to Blount Island in October 2023. In 2024, she led a Marine Corps ball committee that planned and executed a celebration Nov. 8 in Fernandina Beach, marking the Marine Corps' 249th birthday.



Watson said the role is typically held by a senior staff noncommissioned officer; last year, it was a gunnery sergeant.



To support a nearly 300-person turnout at a beach resort on Amelia Island, Corbeil developed a vendor tracking and evaluation system that helped negotiate services $7,000 under budget. The leftover funds were reallocated to increase unit, personal and family readiness events on Blount Island, an industrial, secure Marine facility near Florida's largest container port.



Citing the importance of recognizing the dedication and sacrifices of Marines, Corbeil created a turnover binder and a reusable items inventory to keep the time-honored tradition memorable and sustainable for Marines in northeast Florida.



"We always need to keep looking forward," said Watson, noting that Corbeil's leadership, initiative and organizational skills will provide valuable data for future committees. "How do I pass this on so the next generation, or the next Marine or person who has my job, can pick it up and take it to the next level of efficiency?"



"Today, you are the person we get to recognize and we're proud of you," he said.