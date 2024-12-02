Col. Calvin Kroeger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Fort Worth District commander, presents Bob Morris with the Civil Service Commendation Medal during his retirement ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 12:38
|Photo ID:
|8794415
|VIRIN:
|241211-A-XY212-1001
|Resolution:
|4448x3558
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retiring from the Corps of Engineers: A Fond Farewell [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Adelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Retiring from the Corps of Engineers: A Fond Farewell
No keywords found.