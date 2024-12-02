Date Taken: 12.11.2024 Date Posted: 12.11.2024 12:38 Photo ID: 8794415 VIRIN: 241211-A-XY212-1001 Resolution: 4448x3558 Size: 2.32 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Retiring from the Corps of Engineers: A Fond Farewell [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Adelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.