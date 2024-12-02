Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Recruiters of the year tour the U.S. Capitol [Image 4 of 6]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anna Liesa Hussey 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    WASHINGTON (Dec. 10, 2024) The Navy Recruiters of the Year pose for a photo during a tour of the U.S. Capitol building during Recruiter of the Year (ROY) week. ROY week recognizes the nation’s top Navy recruiters for their talent acquisition expertise, positive impact on local communities and upholding the highest of Navy values. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey)

